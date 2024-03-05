UBS Group Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $13.70 on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,474,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

