DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Solid Power stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,994. The firm has a market cap of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $296,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,164.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Solid Power by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

