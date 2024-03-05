Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.29.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT traded down $10.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,121,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

