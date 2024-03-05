Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 452,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 452,339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $756,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

