Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
