Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

LON:DUKE traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 29.87 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 503,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,796. Duke Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The stock has a market cap of £124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 30.04.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

