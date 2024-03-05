Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LON OGN traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.34. Origin Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £3.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.