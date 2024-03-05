Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of LON OGN traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.34. Origin Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £3.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
