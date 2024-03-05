AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV traded up $39.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.86. 1,870,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,812. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $86.69 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,640,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.