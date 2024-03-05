Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

UTG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unite Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,099.40 ($13.95).

Shares of UTG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.08). 357,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,756. The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,721.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 834.28 ($10.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,007.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 963.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

