JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 489

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.22) to GBX 489 ($6.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SDR stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 388.70 ($4.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.44. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 357.20 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.10 ($6.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($322.88). In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($322.88). Also, insider Richard Oldfield bought 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($322.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 182 shares of company stock worth $75,786. Company insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

