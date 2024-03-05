Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BKS stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 175.20 ($2.22). 486,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,792. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of £115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.