Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKS stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 175.20 ($2.22). 486,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,792. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.42 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of £115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.