Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.18% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 1,024,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $95.47. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,044,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

