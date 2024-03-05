Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Insider Daniel Bracken Acquires 15,412 Shares of Stock

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Bracken acquired 15,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$11,266.17 ($7,315.70).
Daniel Bracken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Daniel Bracken 1,123,592 shares of Michael Hill International stock.
Michael Hill International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.59.
About Michael Hill International
Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.
