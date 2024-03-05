Natalie Meyenn Acquires 13,998 Shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Meyenn acquired 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.34 ($12,089.18).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43.

Get HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT alerts:

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.