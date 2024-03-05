GreenTech Metals Limited (ASX:GRE) Insider Buys A$14,750.00 in Stock

GreenTech Metals Limited (ASX:GRE – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Reddicliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$14,750.00 ($9,577.92).

GreenTech Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, zinc, gold, lithium, and cobalt deposits. The company's flagship assets include the 100% owned Ruth Well and the 51% owned Osborne lithium projects located in the West Pilbara; and the 100% owned Whundo brownfield copper-nickel project that comprises M47/7 and M47/9 mining licenses, as well as L47/163, a miscellaneous license covering an area of approximately 9 square kilometers located in the West Pilbara Mineral field.

