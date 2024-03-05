Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,579 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $34,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 29.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Workday by 59.6% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $4,295,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Workday by 569.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,077 shares of company stock worth $106,854,095 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $4.69 on Tuesday, hitting $268.33. The stock had a trading volume of 384,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

