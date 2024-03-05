Stephane Chatonsky Acquires 112,733 Shares of Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS) Stock

Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS – Get Free Report) insider Stephane Chatonsky acquired 112,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$58,621.16 ($38,065.69).

Genetic Signatures Stock Performance

Genetic Signatures Company Profile

Genetic Signatures Limited operates as a molecular diagnostic (MDx) company in Australia, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and Africa. It designs and manufactures a suite of real-time polymerase chain reaction-based products for detection of infectious diseases under the EasyScreen brand name.

