Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Buys 19,515 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 19,515 shares of Future Generation Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$24,042.48 ($15,612.00).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoff Wilson acquired 12,650 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,761.90 ($10,235.00).
