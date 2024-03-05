Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider JoAnne Stephenson Purchases 20,000 Shares

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($35,714.29).

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 48.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

