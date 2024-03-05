ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Andrew Grant Acquires 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPDGet Free Report) insider Andrew Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).

ImpediMed Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

ImpediMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

