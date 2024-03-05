Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Ian Trahar Buys 6,115,294 Shares of Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Trahar bought 6,115,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$24,461.18 ($15,883.88).
Seafarms Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.
Seafarms Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seafarms Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Seafarms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seafarms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.