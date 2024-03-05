Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Ian Trahar Buys 6,115,294 Shares of Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Trahar bought 6,115,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$24,461.18 ($15,883.88).

Seafarms Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Get Seafarms Group alerts:

Seafarms Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seafarms Group Limited operates as an aquaculture company in Australia. It is involved in the production, marketing, and selling of fresh and frozen prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns brand name. The company is also involved in the development of the Sea Dragon prawn aquaculture project in northern Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Seafarms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seafarms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.