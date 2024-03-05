AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Caroline Waldron Acquires 1,238,803 Shares

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Waldron acquired 1,238,803 shares of AMA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$80,522.20 ($52,287.14).
Caroline Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 29th, Caroline Waldron purchased 277,777 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.94 ($12,986.98).
AMA Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.28.
About AMA Group
AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMA Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.