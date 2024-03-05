Insider Selling: Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Sells 27,500,000 Shares of Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Mintz sold 27,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.63 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$127,325,000.00 ($82,678,571.43).

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

