Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Gerd Schenkel Sells 6,300 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Gerd Schenkel sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.40 ($2.86), for a total value of A$27,726.30 ($18,004.09).
Helia Group Price Performance
About Helia Group
Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Helia Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.