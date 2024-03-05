Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Acquires A$50,406.00 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Page AM bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.13 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,406.00 ($32,731.17).
Deborah Page AM also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Deborah Page AM sold 23,323 shares of Magellan Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$2,332.30 ($1,514.48).
Magellan Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Magellan Financial Group Cuts Dividend
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Financial Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.