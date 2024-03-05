Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT) Insider Megan Baldwin Sells 3,012,277 Shares

Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT – Get Free Report) insider Megan Baldwin sold 3,012,277 shares of Opthea stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.36), for a total value of A$1,656,752.35 ($1,075,813.21).
Megan Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Megan Baldwin 3,000,000 shares of Opthea stock.
Opthea Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
