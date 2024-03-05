Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.02 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,936 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 1,967,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,338,186. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

