HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 297,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.3 %

HealthStream stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.89 million, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

