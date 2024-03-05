Short Interest in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Increases By 15.5%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,190,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 31,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,969,451 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 7,416,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,574,301. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

