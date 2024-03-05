Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 280,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,833. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.