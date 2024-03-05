Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of HAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 280,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,833. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
Read More
