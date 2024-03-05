Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,203. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

