The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 123,182 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hackett Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

