Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 682,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.63. 522,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

