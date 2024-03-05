iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $106.83. 1,815,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,508. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

