Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 25th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 1,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,702. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
