Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $623,000 Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.19% of MaxCyte worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,259,826 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,028,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 249,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,503. The stock has a market cap of $430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

