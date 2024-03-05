Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
BHFAM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.15.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
