Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

BHFAM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.