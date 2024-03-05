Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 56,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,874. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

