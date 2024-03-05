United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of UBCP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.33. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Insider Activity

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 21.88%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $41,767.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,908.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 5,529 shares of company stock worth $63,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

