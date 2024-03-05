Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

