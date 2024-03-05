First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $8.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. First Niles Financial has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.00.
About First Niles Financial
