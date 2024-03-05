Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. It operates through two segments: Banking and Finance; and Wealth Management. The company offers savings, individual and business cheque, business, cash management, and fixed deposit accounts; personal, home, school fees, residential property investment, and business loans; insurance premium funding; equipment finance; overdrafts; and bank guarantees products.

