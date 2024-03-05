TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.