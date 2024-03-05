Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Schneider National has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 115,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

