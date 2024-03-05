First Niles Financial, Inc. (FNFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 22nd

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
First Niles Financial Stock Performance
Shares of First Niles Financial stock remained flat at $8.89 on Tuesday. First Niles Financial has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Niles Financial
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.