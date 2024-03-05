Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $547,000 Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 255.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $1,540.85. 3,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,260. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,000.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,518.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,676.50.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.