Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Headlam Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Headlam Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.50). 208,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.14. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 328 ($4.16). The firm has a market cap of £159.14 million, a PE ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.