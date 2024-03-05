Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Headlam Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Headlam Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.50). 208,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.14. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 328 ($4.16). The firm has a market cap of £159.14 million, a PE ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52.
