Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $655,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,330 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 126.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,086,000 after buying an additional 5,185,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Copart by 111.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. 1,175,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,062. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.