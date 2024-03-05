Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2,706.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 36.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,123 shares of company stock valued at $128,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.