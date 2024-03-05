Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ABG remained flat at $205.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

