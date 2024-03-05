Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,501 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,081.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,096. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,088.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,721.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,626.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

